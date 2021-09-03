Vaccinations gaining steam in Crittenden County

|Read his op-ed
piece in The Press
Crittenden County Health Department – which hosts vaccine clinics on Thursdays – and other neighboring health departments say that calling ahead is recommended for an appointment to get the vaccine or a rapid test. Rapid testing is in limited supplies. Some area pharmacies are also offering vaccinations. Walk-ins for vaccine at the health departments in the area are accepted, but wait times could be longer than for those with an appointment.
“As the number of COVID-19 infections again increase, we now have a weapon that was not available a year ago. I hope we will use the vaccines to protect ourselves and truly put this pandemic to rest,” Dr. Jonathan Maddux of Marion said in a commentary piece published in this week’s full edition of The Crittenden Press.
“Vaccines are keeping the vast majority of people off ventilators and out of the ICU. Choosing to take the vaccine is personal, but I would highly encourage anyone who has not received it at this point to check into it fully. Discuss it with your health care provider, call the health department or go to reputable sources such as the CDC or Mayo Clinic websites,” Dr. Maddux also wrote.
