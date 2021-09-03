Vaccinations gaining steam in Crittenden County

Twenty-one more COVID cases in county Gov. Andy Beshear said hospitalizations have increased every day in Kentucky without exception for the past 42 days, from 239 people July 14...

Schools shutting down for two weeks Crittenden County School District announced this afternoon that it will be closing for a couple of weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to mount...

COVID affecting local government COVID-19 is once again affecting how local government does business. Crittenden County Clerk's office is short-staffed due to COVID qua...

Ferry Tales: Outlaw Stories on the Ohio new history project Click Image to Enlarge Crittenden County Public Library along with the Crittenden County Historical Society, Hardin County Historical Societ...