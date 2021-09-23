Family fun event at Keeping It Rural Saturday

|Click Image to Enlarge
Saturday at Keeping It Rural in Kentucky.
Keeping It Rural is located on Ky. 365 between U.S. 60 and Sturgis. Every product sold in the shop, owned by Stella Guess,
is made in Kentucky.
Enjoy tunes by Crittenden County native Brian Hart and check out the selections from Pace, Love & Grub Food Truck and Snowie Snow Cones.
Bring your chairs and plan to stay a while. The event will be going on between noon-3 p.m.
