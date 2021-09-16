COVID climbing again in past 7 days

Although public health officials have not been providing age and gender information for newly diagnosed cases over the past week, the Pennyrile District Health Department has revealed that there were 78 new cases during the seven-day period from Sept. 9 through Sept. 15.
That's an increase from the previous seven-day period when there were 50 new cases.
Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate continues to climb. It has risen more than 10 percentage points in the past couple of weeks to 37 percent of the population.
Today is the weekly vaccine clinic at Crittenden County Health Department. You can get the vaccine on other days with an appointment, and vaccine is available at some area pharmacies.
Tonight, Crittenden County's Board of Education meets at 6pm to discuss how it will proceed with regard to a masking policing at schools in light of last week's SB1 legislation which gives local control on the matter to school boards.