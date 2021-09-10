Fire trucks take pressure testing

Quarry worker injured in accident An employee at the LaFarge limestone rock quarry near Burna was injured at about 2:40 p.m., and had to be flown from the scene. Livingston ...

Tent revival starts Tolu Sept. 8 Click Image to Enlarge A tent revival will be held in Tolu Sept. 8-12 Nightly preaching and music will be provided by Kenny Downs, Matt Gr...

Mums are ready at Beachy's Mums near Mattoon Click Image to Enlarge Time for mums! Beachy's Mums on Ky. 654 North is opens early and stays open late Monday through Saturday so you...

Gazebo's fate could be decided Tuesday A group seeking to preserve the courthouse gazebo and memorial brick sidewalk around the courthouse is asking concerned citizens to show sup...