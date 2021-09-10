Fire trucks take pressure testing

FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT AT FOOTBALL GAME
All area first responders will be recognized at halftime of tonight's game
Sign up to participate at the main entry gate
Five of the community’s fire trucks were tested for performance standards earlier this week.
Pictured are Jason Hurley, who is assistant chief at Caldwell Springs Volunteer Fire Department and engineer at the Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department, and Tim Rice of Benton, who works for Fire Specialty Equipment.
The company tested water pump pressures and engine factors such as temperature and oil pressure and all of the gauges. A fire truck’s hose needs to blast somewhere around 200psi.
Fire engines must be checked and certified every year.