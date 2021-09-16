Masking mandate extended in Crittenden schools

Witness to fatal crash is sought UPDATE Individual has been located by authorities. ORIGINAL POST Authorities in Livingston County are attempting to reach an individual that...

Masks stay until Thursday, take school survey Crittenden County Schools will return to class on Monday, and masks will still be required until the local board of education meets to make ...

No good deed goes unpunished No good deed goes unpunished, particularly in the cancel culture in which we're currently residing. Seems as though a few folks were of...

Big Buck Contest entries now being accepted Click Image to Enlarge Register today for the Big Buck Contest in Crittenden County, and you could win $1,000. The biggest buck killed in C...