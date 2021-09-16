Masking mandate extended in Crittenden schools

A mask mandate in the Crittenden County School District is extended through Oct. 15. The recommendation comes on the heels of the passage Sept. 9 of SB 1, which gives more local decision-making power to boards of education regarding COVID-19 protocol, including mask mandates.
The five-member board, after hearing results of a survey taken by 718 teachers, parents, students and community members, voted unanimously to accept Superintendent Vince Clark's recommendation to continue masking.
Clark based his recommendation on school survey results, CDC guidance and feedback from local healthcare workers and community members.
Crittenden students begin fall break Oct. 1. The mask mandate will be in effect for one week following the week-long break. The board meets again Sept. 28, at which time masking and further procedures again will be evaluated.