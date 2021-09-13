Two sites considered for temporary courtroom

Two property owners would like to play host to the county’s judicial operations and circuit court clerk during the construction of a new Crittenden County Courthouse.
Hometown Foods and Strong’s Enterprises each submitted sealed bids in response to request by the Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to lease local property beginning no later than March 1, 2022.
The state has budgeted about $12 million to tear down the current courthouse in Marion and build a new judicial center in its place. Local government offices will not be going into the new courthouse. They will move to the Marion Ed-Tech Center.
During the demolition and construction, district court, family court and circuit court, along with its administrative support staff, will be looking for a building to occupy that would accommodate.... for the rest of this article see the Sept. 9, 2021 full edition of The Crittenden Press, on newsstands now.