Tuesday's meeting leaves gazebo in limbo

|Pictured is a 1940's era photo of a gazebo
that once stood on the courthouse square. Those
who had the new one built say it provided
the spirit for today's modern version,
which was constructed in 1998.
A six-member board made up of local leaders and judges met Tuesday and set a new path for exploring various options with regard to the gazebo's future.
In this week's newspaper, local historian Brenda Underdown reveals what's in the time capsule hidden somewhere in the walls of the existing courthouse, which is set to be demolished soon. However, a big mystery could prevent the capsule from being opened.