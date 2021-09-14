Clerk's Statewide Computers on Blink Again

Computers are working now
ORIGINAL POST
Computer issues at the Crittenden County Clerk's office is creating problems in processing most vehicle transactions.
Clerk Daryl Tabor said there were problems yesterday, too, with the statewide computer system that allows the local office to communicate with databases in Frankfort.
The statewide system also experienced glitches in July for several days.
"We apologize yet again for the inconvenience. Feel free call ahead at 270-965-3403 before visiting our office to see if we will be able to serve you. If you have a simple renewal, you may drop it off in the office or leave it in our blue drop box outside the front entry to the courthouse," the clerk said.