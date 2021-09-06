Riverview Park is now Online

|Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom
recently took news of the new reservation system
to campers staying at Riverview Park on the Ohio River.
“We love it down here because it is so peaceful and relaxing,” she said late last week as she stood in front of her Vengance pull-behind camper.
Shore was excited to learn that reservations at the campground can now be made online. She said the convenience and certainty of knowing a spot is waiting is important because she pulls the camper more than six hours from Portage, Ind., to rural Crittenden County.
“We started coming down here about 10 years ago. Back then we stayed in a tent,” she said.
Improvements to the campground in 2008 included modern campsites complete with water, sewer and electricity. Since then, the park has been a popular destination with campsites full during seasonal peaks. Getting one of those seven RV sites has been on a first-come, first-served basis for more than a decade. Now, you can make reservations and pay ahead of time online to be confident you’ll have a place to unwind when you arrive.
The new automated system is described as user-friendly for campers who would like to book stays at the park well in advance.
Most older residents know the Ohio River campground by another name – the Dam 50 Recreation Area. It is located at the end of Ky. 387 off Ky. 91 North in remote Crittenden ... for the rest of this article see the September 2, 2021 full edition of The Crittenden Press.