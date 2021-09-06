Riverview Park is now Online

Quarry worker injured in accident An employee at the LaFarge limestone rock quarry near Burna was injured at about 2:40 p.m., and had to be flown from the scene. Livingston ...

Missing Woman is Found Safe Rescue personnel pose with the woman after she was found today An elderly woman who went missing this morning west of Marion off Sisco Cemet...

Huge Yard Sale in Frances A huge yard sale will be held in Frances Saturday through Monday. Shop for collectibles, furniture, clothing and even a canoe. Watch for signs.

Schools shutting down for two weeks Crittenden County School District announced this afternoon that it will be closing for a couple of weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to mount...