Ferry Tales Series: Next Up Is Movie Night

Deadly coronavirus hitting community hard Kim & Stacy Collyer Gov. Andy Beshear announced yesterday that the coronavirus has claimed 52 more lives in Kentucky and it’s hitting yo...

Regional Driver Testing Site Opens Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced yesterday a new regional driver testing branch location for Kentuckians to o...

This Week's Press: Indictments, pleadings, sentences Your community newspaper continues to report on what's happening on the upper floor of the courthouse. We bring you regular coverage of ...