Ferry Tales Series: Next Up Is Movie Night

"Cave-in-Rock Pirates and Outlaws" author Todd Carr was at Crittenden County Public Library Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 for the latest event in the Ferry Tales Series, a three-month program spearheaded by the library and sponsored by humanities councils, tourism commissions and historical societies in Kentucky and Illinois. This collaborative program takes a new look at the frontier that existed along the Ohio River in the late 1700s and early 1800s. A driving tour to sites that are typically not open to the public will held in November. On Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, Carr will make a presentation at Riverview Park (former Dam 50 site) on the Ohio River before showing the vintage movie Davie Crockett and the River Pirates.