Rocket Football LIVE LINK for Hancock Game

|Watch Now
However, there's good news. The 3rd Region Sports Network provides a live stream and these guys do a great job. We recommend tuning into their broadcast to watch the game live from Hancock County. Here is a link to their YouTube Channel.
Kickoff is at 7pm. Get all of the post-game stats and highlights at the Rocket Football Web and tune into our Press YouTube Channel for post-game interview. You can follow the game through Twitter updates, too, @CrittendenPress.
A Big Thank You to Our Digital Partners
Local businesses help bring you Rocket Football Coverage
Whitetail Properties, Mark Williams, agent
Moments in Time Pictures / Reese Baker
Farmers Bank & Trust Co. of Marion
C-Plant Federal Credit Union in Marion
Curnel Ag Repair / Corey & Derek Curnel
Charah on the NY Stock Exchange
Marion Eyecare Center, Dr. Adria Porter
VISIT THEM TODAY In-Person or Online