Rent Fohs Hall for your special event

Illinois trio charged for allegedly 'burning' copper Three Illinois residents were arrested today inside the dormant Rogers Group quarry on U.S. 60 East near Mattoon, charged with stealing valu...

Authorities are looking for missing Clay man Kentucky State Police requests assistance in locating Trevor E. Hook, 25, of Clay. He was last seen two week ago on Friday, Sept. 3 in the a...

Prayer Vigil Thursday for Collyers Kim & Stacy Collyer A prayer vigil for a local couple, Kim and Stacy Collyer, will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 16 at Marion Ci...

COVID climbing again in past 7 days COVID-19 cases continue to be elevated in Crittenden County. Although public health officials have not been providing age and gender informa...