CWD found in Kentucky border county

CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou. It is always fatal to the infected animal.
There is no strong evidence to suggest that CWD can be transmitted to people. However, states have gone to great lengths to prevent the spread of the disease among deer herds since it was first discovered in Colorado in 1967. As of now, no CWD has been detected in Kentucky's deer herd.
The disease was found in a three-and-a-half-year-old whitetail female in Henry County, Tenn., about 17 miles southwest of Murray. The deer was emaciated and acting odd, according to a news release by the KDFWR and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission plans to meet at 9 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 10 to receive a report on the situation and to discuss implementation of the response plan.
Checking processes for harvested animals and perhaps baiting practices may be required to change in the counties closest to the confirmed case. We will know more in the coming days about Kentucky will react to this matter.
Kentucky's archer deer season is currently underway.