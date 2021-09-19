Illinois trio charged for allegedly 'burning' copper

Three Illinois residents were arrested today inside the dormant Rogers Group quarry on U.S. 60 East near Mattoon, charged with stealing valuable metals from materials at the quarry.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Hoover was following up on a request for extra patrol at the quarry, which the company has temporarily closed. Once inside, the deputy encountered three individuals actively burning insulation off of copper in a remote section of the property.
The three were charged with a variety of crimes. Charged were Richard A. Ward, 41, and his wife Jin H. “Christine” Ward, 35, of Goreville, Ill., and Gene D. Broadway Jr., 44, of Benton, Ill.
See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for all the details.