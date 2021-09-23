Deadly coronavirus hitting community hard

|Kim & Stacy Collyer
In Crittenden County, there have been nearly a half dozen deaths over the past couple of weeks, and the virus is also affecting younger adults. In the paste few days, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of a husband and wife in Marion, for whom a prayer vigil was held late last week at the park. Stacy Collyer died Sunday at a Paducah hospital and his wife Kim, a former Crittenden Press employee, died Wednesday at a Paducah hospital. They were both in their mid 50s and leave two adult children.
The latest virus-related deaths in the Bluegrass State included people as young as 34, 38 and 39, Gov. Beshear said. The statewide death toll reached at least 8,422 since the pandemic began.
Over the past seven days, the virus incidence rate has fallen a bit in Crittenden County, yet it remains elevated. The average number of daily cases has gone from more than 10 to about 6 early this week.
A 29-year-old teacher in eastern Kentucky has died from the virus despite being vaccinated and a meticulous mask wearer, read more about how COVID is affecting teachers and others across the commonwealth Here @KYToday.