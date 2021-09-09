New polling places proposed in county

These changes are not part of reapportionment, which could change the precinct in which voters reside. Those potential alterations would not affect voting until 2023 and will be based upon U.S. Census data.
What’s in the near future are more opportunities for multi-precinct voting centers and an opportunity for consolidation of voting locations, which will save the county thousands of dollars.
An article and high resolution map printed in the Sept. 2, 2021 full edition of The Crittenden Press reflects the changes, indicating which traditional voting locations would be preserved, where new polling locations will be located and where the countywide voting center will be located under a plan recently approved by the local elections board.
The board of elections is made up of the county ... for the rest of this article see the Sept. 2, 2021 edition of The Crittenden Press either in print or online where archives date back to 2008. Subscribe now to our new PDF version mailed directly to your in-box.