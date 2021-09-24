Friday, September 24, 2021

PDHD offers tips to combat childhood obesity

During National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, the Pennyrile District 
Health Department (PDHD) is sharing several tips to help youth achieve or maintain a healthy weight.

One in five children in the United States is obese, which can be influenced by a number of factors including eating habits, activity level, genetics and social factors. 

To combat obesity and prevent lifelong health problems, the PDHD recommends the following:

-Eat the Rainbow... half a child's meal should be fruits and vegetables.
-Move more... Kids need 60 minutes of exercise every day.
-Slow down on sugar... Stick with water, low-fat milk or 100% juice.
-Reduce screen time... Get away from phones, TVs and computers and get active.
-Sleep well... Kids need at least 8 hours of sleep per night.

