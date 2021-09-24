PDHD offers tips to combat childhood obesity

|Click Image to Enlarge
Health Department (PDHD) is sharing several tips to help youth achieve or maintain a healthy weight.
One in five children in the United States is obese, which can be influenced by a number of factors including eating habits, activity level, genetics and social factors.
To combat obesity and prevent lifelong health problems, the PDHD recommends the following:
-Eat the Rainbow... half a child's meal should be fruits and vegetables.
-Move more... Kids need 60 minutes of exercise every day.
-Slow down on sugar... Stick with water, low-fat milk or 100% juice.
-Reduce screen time... Get away from phones, TVs and computers and get active.
-Sleep well... Kids need at least 8 hours of sleep per night.
