News This Week Around the County

Newspaper coverage this week includes a local healthcare professional's renewed approached to COVID-19 and vaccine options.
Will Marion become a one-stop-light town? We examine that question on this week's front page.
Also, The Press this week has details from a deadly fire in Lola, a new timeline for the Riverview Park Ohio River dock, information on when the community's fall corn maze will open to the public, and more on that search for a time capsule hidden inside the courthouse.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full electronic version of the newspaper, which can be emailed directly to your in-box each week on Wednesday. Never miss an issue. Click here to subscribe. Copyright 2021