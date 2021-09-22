Street closed between Capitol and Annex

“Upon the recommendation of the Kentucky State Police and our federal security partners, the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Department for Facilities and Support Services, we will be seeking a request for quotes for the installation of bollards on the grounds of the Kentucky State Capitol,” Beshear said.
Architecturally-styled posts will be installed on what is known as the Capitol Loop, between the Capitol and Annex, from the Floral Clock to the Rose Garden, which means drivers will have to go behind the Annex to get from the west to the east side of the Capitol.
The street has long been a source of concern for security, say officials. Continue Reading this Article at Kentucky Today.