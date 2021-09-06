County sells past-due tax bills

In an article in last week's full edition of the newspaper, it was published that four third-party buyers purchased 30 certificates of delinquency from 2020 county property rolls during a recent public auction at the courthouse.
The county collected $25,062.95 as a result of the auction.
That means almost $9,500 in tax revenue for the school district and $2,500 for the county.
While those taxing entities will benefit, delinquent property owners could be a in a real bind as those third-party buyers will now have a right to put a lien on the real estate and force its sale. Since the list of delinquent taxes was published in The Crittenden Press in July, the county has collected $41,382.08 in back taxes. There remains $19,227.64 in delinquent 2020 taxes.