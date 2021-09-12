Area firm offering marketing grant

Collaborate Marketing and Creative Services, an Eddyville-based marketing group, is offering a $5,000 promotional grant for design and creative services.
Applications are accepted each year from Sept. 1 until Oct. 31. To apply, fill out an online form at Collaborate’s website WeShouldCollaborate.com by describing your project in as much detail as you find necessary to communicate your goals, needs and limitations.
The grant is open to anyone who would like to apply, however there is preference given to several factors including, but not limited to: budget, local or regional affiliation, local or regional impact of proposed project, nonprofit status, and prior history of local/or regional community service.