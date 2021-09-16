Fohs Hall half way to fundraising goal

|Donate Now
“To date, 22 individuals, businesses and foundations have made contributions or commitments to the Fohs Hall Performing Arts Center Fund. The total stands at approximately $22,000 in contributions and pledges received toward the overall goal of $50,000,” Stout said.
Stout said Fohs Hall directors are appreciative of the support and working diligently toward reaching the goal.
"If you have ever attended school or an event at Fohs Hall, please consider supporting this project to renovate the lighting and sound system,” Stout said.
Coordinators hope the project cis completed by the Nov. 13 when the next production of Kentucky Hayride will be held.