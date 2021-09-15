Early Reports: Corn harvest looks good

|Go Here For More Stats
Last year, Crittenden County averaged about 189 bushels to the acre for its corn yield, according to USDA's Agriculture Statistics Service. Early indications are that this fall's crop will be as good or better.
The corn harvest is rolling hard right now while the harvest of early soybeans is just getting off the ground in some parts of the state.
Both corn and soybeans continue to be in mostly good condition. Early reports on corn yields have been positive, however much of the crop is still in the ground. Corn harvest appears on schedule compared to a typical year, according to the USDA.