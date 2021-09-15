Early Reports: Corn harvest looks good

CWD found in Kentucky border county Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has activated its CWD Response Plan after a deer found in northwest Tennessee was confirm...

Accident blocking U.S. 60 near Smithland Update: U.S. 60 is open to one-lane traffic. Livingston County 911 Dispatch reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking U.S. 60 at the 14.5 mi...

Witness to fatal crash is sought UPDATE Individual has been located by authorities. ORIGINAL POST Authorities in Livingston County are attempting to reach an individual that...

New polling places proposed in county In response to Kentucky’s election reform legislation passed earlier this year, Crittenden County Board of Elections is proposing some chang...