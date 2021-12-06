6 injured in crash on KY 91 North

Updated at 9:43pm
There were four people in an SUV and two in a red four-door compact car.
Three individuals were transported by ambulance to the hospital and the others were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
Crittenden County Deputy Chuck Hoover investigated the crash. The sheriff's department said it appears a 1996 Toyota Corolla operated by Curtis R. Smith, 35, of Smithland was northbound when the driver lost control and crossed into the southbound lane, hitting head on a 2017 GMC Acadia operated by Ruth Potts, 38, of Elizabethtown, Ill.
Smith and his passenger, Robert T.G. Mayhugh, 14, of Smithland were transported by ambulance to Crittenden Community Hospital, then later transferred to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville with life-threatening injuries.
Potts and the other occupants in her vehicle, David Potts, 45, of Elizabethtown, Ill., Gary Winters, 78, of Cave In Rock, Ill., and Adrionna Potts, 14, of Elizabethtown, Ill., were all taken to Crittenden Community Hospital.
Assisting the sheriff's department at the scene were Crittenden County EMS, Crittenden County Rescue Squad, Crittenden County Emergency Management, a county constable, and numerous good Samaritans and witnesses, Hoover's report said.