Minor damage here, crews sent to Princeton

Fortunately for Crittenden County, there was very little damage. Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley said emergency management and county road crews were out most of the night clearing roadways of trees and debris, but they have found no major destruction here. The minor damage in this county was widespread, from Tolu, Cotton Patch and Cave Springs areas to Piney and Shady Grove. Where it existed at all, property damage appeared minor and low in frequency. Trees and heavy debris were blocking roads in places, but Hurley said most of that is now cleared.
Crittenden County sent a team of 17 individuals and five trucks to Princeton last night to assist recovery efforts. Rescue Squad Chief Donnie Arflack said some of the first responders came home over night, but about a half dozen were still there at 8am this morning cutting trees from U.S. 62. The local resources sent to Caldwell County were from the rescue squad and multiple county volunteer fire departments.
Hurley said the first responders working in Caldwell this morning are finishing up their assignments and will be released from duty. Hurley said first responders here will continue to prepare and be ready for further assistance in Caldwell or elsewhere if needed.
