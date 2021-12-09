Man arrested for allegedly selling daughter

Kentucky State Police in Henderson have arrested an Ohio County man on human trafficking charges for allegedly selling his underage daughter to another man.
Diego Alonzo-Perez, 34 of Beaver Dam is charged with Human Trafficking – Commercial Sex Activity, during an investigation involving his juvenile daughter.
The KSP and Social Services launched an investigation in November when investigators learned the girl gave birth in March 2021. Troopers say Alonzo-Perez sold his juvenile daughter to Lucas Mateo, 20, of Beaver Dam in August of 2020. The juvenile had been residing with Mateo since that time.
Mateo has been also arrested and charged with rape. Both men are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center in Hartford.