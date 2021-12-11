Tornado Relief Fund started in Crittenden County

Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said plans are to begin accepting a variety of items, including bottled water and juices, hygiene items, non-perishable foods, multi-use gift cards for children’s toys, blankets, pillows, sheets and clothing, particularly coats, gloves, sock and hats.
Donations of these items can be made at the former National Guard Armory in Marion from 9 a.m., until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday this coming week.
Cash donations should be made to Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, which is now live online at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
Additionally, Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White is organizing teams of relief workers Sunday. Anyone able bring chainsaws, drag limbs, pick up debris or pack valuables that can be salvaged is asked to meet at the Lyon County Courthouse in Eddyville at 12:30pm Sunday for a coordination meeting.
Health Quest Wellness Center is accepting donations from 8 a.m., to 4 p.m., Sunday. Cleaning supplies, non-perishable food, tarps, new towels, blankets, new or slightly used coats, gift cards or monetary donations will be taken to nearby communities once collected here.
"We started today and filled up two trailers. We sent one loaded down with water to Dawson Springs. Our effort is being assisted by Rocket football personnel and players," Dr. Johnny Newcom said.
Judge Newcom said the donations are being coordinated through emergency management agencies in nearby counties.
“We have been in touch with community leaders in other counties and these are the things they need right now,” Newcom said. “It’s just so overwhelming and their needs may change as time passes so will adapt as needed.”
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on his administration’s response to last night’s deadly quad-state tornado. The governor said President Joe Biden has approved the emergency declaration the governor requested earlier today. The declaration orders federal assistance to help with local response efforts.
The Governor also reminded Kentuckians of three tips for assisting impacted families:
First, if they are in a community that has been hit hard by the storms, and they are safe and have power, stay off the roads. “Let our first responders get to everybody. Don’t go to these areas to see it. We need to make sure those who do this work can do it at the fastest possible speed,” Beshear said.
Second, give blood. “We were already pretty short with COVID out there. We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries,” the governor said.
“Third, we have set up a single fund connected with the state that people who want to help – in Kentucky and out of the state – can give to. It is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now live at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.”