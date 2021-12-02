Heady files for Kentucky House of Representatives

Kristopher Driver, 28, a Fredonia City Councilman, also recently filed to run in 2022 for the House seat. He is a Republican and will face Bechler in the May primary.
So far, Heady is the only Democrat seeking the office. The filing deadline is Jan. 7 unless the Kentucky General Assembly extends it due to any potential conflicts presented by redistricting in Kentucky. Lawmakers say proposed new congressional and state legislative maps will be revealed when the General Assembly convenes in early January.
Heady, 59, has been Crittenden County PVA since he was first elected to the office in 1998. He’s the longest severing PVA in county history. Heady announced last summer he would not seek re-election as PVA. Three others have filed for that post.
A four-term member of the state House, Bechler, 75, is the first Republican to hold the Fourth District seat since 1985.