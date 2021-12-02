Heady files for Kentucky House of Representatives

Win $100 Saturday morning in Marion With the mission of supporting and promoting the Shop Local First mantra, Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has organized a Small Busine...

Rocket grads heading to state championships A couple of Rocket football alumni and former CCHS coaches will soon join only a handful of Crittenden County High School graduates to ever ...

Small Business Saturday in Marion It's not too late to get in on all of the deals around town in the area today.

Your voting place could change in 2022 CLICK TO ENLARGE MAP Crittenden County's consolidation plan for future elections has been okayed by the state, and the county is getting...