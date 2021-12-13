Mediacom outage continues to affect city

Mediacom's outage since the storm last weekend continues to hamper businesses and inconveniencing residents who rely on it for television, internet and telephone services.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said he's spoken with Mediacom representatives and was told earlier today that the services would be restored early afternoon.
"I am not confident that the information I have is much good," Ledford said, shortly before 3 p.m.
Businesses that rely on Mediacom as their sole provider for internet are unable to accept credit or debit cards.