Replacing Lucy's Livingston County Bridge

Here is a bird’s eye look at work on the new Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland. Construction is slightly ahead of schedule. Plans currently call for moving traffic from the existing bridge that’s almost 100 years old to the new one in the spring of 2023. The new Livingston County bridge will replace a span built in 1931 and known as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge or Smithland Bridge. The bridge was named for Thomas Jefferson's sister, who had settled nearby more than 200 years ago. Fore more details on this work see the Dec. 9, 2021 edition of The Crittenden Press.