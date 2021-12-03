No Parking on Main Street Saturday afternoon

PARADE BEGINS AT 5
Marion Police Department is asking everyone to avoid parking downtown on Main Street after 3 p.m., on Saturday.
The annual holiday parade will be rolling down Marion starting at 5 p.m. Billy Arflack, a longtime public servant, deputy and emergency management official, will be the grand marshal. See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for a full profile of this year's parade grand marshal.
The police department is also urging caution by parents and children during the parade. Parents should avoid allowing children to dart across or into the street while the parade is going on. That can be difficult with some of the entries throwing out candy.
FREDONIA
In Fredonia, Friday's Christmas Parade begins at 6pm with grand marshal Glenna Louise Shinall Rowland, a lifelong Fredonia resident and former city councilwoman, leading the way. Santa is slated to be there as well.