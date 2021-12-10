Reward offered for damage to park

Officials believe the graffiti was spray painted on skate park and playground equipment at some point since just before the Thanksgiving holiday and late last week.
A contractor will have to be hired to repaint the park structures because of the profanity and explicit nature of the drawings and language.
If you have any information about this matter, call Crittenden County Tipline at 270-965-3500.
The park is a public area supported and maintained by local tax dollars. When it is damaged, the people of the community are ultimately responsible