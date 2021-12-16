Thursday, December 16, 2021

Criminal cases from Crittenden Circuit Court

In this week's full edition
Keep up with criminal activity in your community. The Crittenden Press provides comprehensive coverage of grand jury indictments and felony cases heard in circuit court each month.

The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try out new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. 

Click here to subscribe.


Don't forget about our new eMail version of The Press, mailed directly to your in box every Wednesday.



Posted by at