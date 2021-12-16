Criminal cases from Crittenden Circuit Court

|In this week's full edition
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try out new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday.
Don't forget about our new eMail version of The Press, mailed directly to your in box every Wednesday.