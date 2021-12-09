Legacy plates on sale for Rocket Arena

They are being produced by Superior Trophies & Engraving on Main Street, which was the Rocket Foundation’s first business partner in November. Marion Pit BBQ is the December business partner, and there is a spotlight on the project in this week's full edition of the newspaper.
During November, owner Mike Hamilton, himself a Crittenden County graduate and honoree of the first Legacy Plates donated 15 percent of store sales to the Rocket Foundation.
Superior Trophies serves the area with a broad selection of trophies and plaques and will print the Legacy Plates designed to support the foundation and honor Crittenden graduates.
Each plate will list the honoree and their accomplishments or involvements in high school.
The plates will be affixed to the walls inside the lobby of Rocket Arena.
To learn more, visit the Crittenden County School District’s website at crittenden.kyschools.us.
There is also a place on the website to make a contribution via PayPal to the Rocket Foundation.