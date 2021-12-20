Monday, December 20, 2021

Undefeated girls host Lyon tonight

Leading scorer Taylor Guess and the Lady 
Rockets are looking to stay undefeated tonight.
Crittenden County's undefeated Lady Rocket basketball will host Lyon County tonight at Rocket Arena is a makeup game. The game was a postponed on Dec. 10 as deadly storms bore down western Kentucky.

The CCHS girls are 6-0 on the season and can improve to 3-0 in district play with a win against the Lady Lyons (5-4). Tonight's action in Marion will be a girls' junior varsity and varsity doubleheader. 

Tickets are available here on TicketLeap

If you can't make the game, watch it and all other home CCHS girls' and boys' games at the NFHS Network. Viewing requires a subscription. Recent improvements, including the addition of a live scoreboard has improved the viewing experience. 

