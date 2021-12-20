Undefeated girls host Lyon tonight

|Leading scorer Taylor Guess and the Lady
Rockets are looking to stay undefeated tonight.
The CCHS girls are 6-0 on the season and can improve to 3-0 in district play with a win against the Lady Lyons (5-4). Tonight's action in Marion will be a girls' junior varsity and varsity doubleheader.
Tickets are available here on TicketLeap.
If you can't make the game, watch it and all other home CCHS girls' and boys' games at the NFHS Network. Viewing requires a subscription. Recent improvements, including the addition of a live scoreboard has improved the viewing experience.