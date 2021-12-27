County property taxes due by end of year

County property owners have until the last day of 2021 to pay their tax bills before a 5% penalty will be assessed.
From Nov. 2 to Dec. 31 taxes are payable at face value.
If paid in January, there is a 5% penalty and after that penalties increase. County fire dues, which are included on county tax bills, are not subject to the discount.
Taxes can be paid at the sheriff's office at the Crittenden County County Courthouse through Wednesday. The office is closed Thursday and Friday. You can also mail you taxes with a postmark no later than Dec. 31 and avoid penalty.