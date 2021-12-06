Dean Akridge book benefits groups

Sturgis coal miner dies in River View Accident A 48-year-old coal miner died early this morning from injuries sustained in an accident at a Union County underground coal mine. Lester Dau...

Heady files for Kentucky House of Representatives Democrat Ronnie Heady of Marion has filed to run for the Fourth District Kentucky House seat currently held by Rep. Lynn Bechler (R-Marion)....

SURVEY: Sen. Mills seeks legislative input TAKE SURVEY Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) has announced the publication of his 2022 Legislative Survey for his constituents of Senate Distr...

Looking for beautiful venue? Click Image to Enlarge Fohs Hall in Marion is the ideal venue for your next event. Whether it is a small celebration, anniversary party or ...