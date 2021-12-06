Dean Akridge book benefits groups

Twelve months later, Akridge has given away a few hundred books and is donating proceeds from the book to the Fredonia Heritage Society and Caldwell County Cattleman’s Association. The contributions amount to more than $4,000 that’s being shared between the two community organizations.
Akridge, 88, had jotted down some history, sage advice and interesting short stories in a 74-page book that came off the press just before Christmas in 2020. Copies were free, but donations were accepted under the premise that the money would go to the two local groups.
Pictured are (at left) Nicky Baker representing the Caldwell County Cattleman’s Association in accepting a check for $2,031 from Paul Akridge and at right is Pam Faughn accepting a check in the same amount from Gary Holland for the Fredonia Valley Heritage Society.