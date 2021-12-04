Sturgis coal miner dies in River View Accident

Your voting place could change in 2022 CLICK TO ENLARGE MAP Crittenden County's consolidation plan for future elections has been okayed by the state, and the county is getting...

Hodge named PVA Deputy of the Year At last week’s fiscal court meeting, Crittenden County Deputy PVA Libby Hodge was presented an award for being named Kentucky Deputy of the ...

Heady files for Kentucky House of Representatives Democrat Ronnie Heady of Marion has filed to run for the Fourth District Kentucky House seat currently held by Rep. Lynn Bechler (R-Marion)....

Work underway on Deer Creek Church Road A Crittenden County road maintenance crew is working on Deer Creek Church Road today. It will be closed until 3pm this afternoon.