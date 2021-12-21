Perfect Gift Idea: Gives All Year Long

6 injured in crash on KY 91 North Updated Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9:23am UPDATE : Curtis R. Smith, the driver of the Toyota Corolla involved in the crash, has died. Investigators n...

Criminal cases from Crittenden Circuit Court In this week's full edition Keep up with criminal activity in your community. The Crittenden Press provides comprehensive coverage of gr...

Governor provides storm recovery update Gov. Andy Beshear provided his weekly Team Kentucky update, focusing on his administration’s latest response efforts to last weekend’s quad-...

Storm relief if lieu of basketball admission Crittenden County Schools are asking for storm relief contributions in lieu of admission to Friday night’s Fifth District basketball games b...