Deadline approaches for registration change

Also, any candidate planning to change parties in order to run in the primary, must do so by the last day of the year.
Be reminded also that the Crittenden County Clerk’s office will not be open on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 due to the New Year’s holiday. The last day for business at the clerk’s office, where you must make party changes, is Dec. 29.
However, voters can go online to GoVoteky.com to make changes to their party affiliation. Anyone who is not registered to vote can register by April 18 to cast a ballot in the primary.