Benefit Concert Friday for Storm Victims

Area musicians will rendezvous for a Love They Neighbor benefit concert at 7 p.m., Friday at the former Fredonia School gymnasium, which is owned by Fredonia First Baptist Church.
There will bluegrass, country, folk and gospel singing with local entertains Sammy Jo Linsey, Classy and Grassy, Logan Shuecraft, Glen Browning, Tim Rhodes and The Wheelhouse Rousters.
All donations will go to area tornado victims in Princeton, Dawson Springs and other nearby communities. For more information call 270-969-1066. Donation checks should be made to FBC Fredonia and tagged Disaster Relief in the memo.