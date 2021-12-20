Get to know those who serve community

The Dec. 16, 2021 edition of The Press featured Wynne Wallace, a lifelong Crittenden County native who was recently elected president of the Chamber of Commerce. Wallace, 32, is a CCHS graduate and received a college education nearby at Murray State before coming home to work at Par 4 Plastics in the human resources department.
Don't miss interesting articles like this! Be a subscriber so you never miss an issue.
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. You can subscribe online to the full version of the newspaper for only $2.95 a month. Try out new e-Edition newspaper emailed straight to your inbox every Wednesday. Click here to subscribe.
Don't forget about our new eMail version of The Press, mailed directly to your in box every Wednesday.
Copyright 2021
The Crittenden Press