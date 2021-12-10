YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Friday, December 10, 2021
CCHS/Lyon start time moved to 5:30 p.m.
Because of the threat of bad weather later this evening, tip-off for CCHS' basketball games has been moved up.
The first game will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Lady Rockets and Lyon County Lady Lyons play the first game. The boys' game will follow.
Tickets are available by clicking the CC icon in the top right-hand corner of this page.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
12/10/2021 12:12:00 PM
Older Post
Home