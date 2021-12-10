Friday, December 10, 2021

CCHS/Lyon start time moved to 5:30 p.m.

Because of the threat of bad weather later this evening, tip-off for CCHS' basketball games has been moved up.

The first game will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Lady Rockets and Lyon County Lady Lyons play the first game. The boys' game will follow.

Tickets are available by clicking the CC icon in the top right-hand corner of this page.


Posted by at