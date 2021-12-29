Lincoln Jamboree hosting New year's festivities

|Click Image to Enlarge
other entertainers.
The festivities begin at 4 p.m., Dec. 31 with Classy & Grassy hitting the stage at 7 p.m.
A country star salute will feature Cutter Singleton and Chub at 8 p.m.,, and the show goes on through the night.
On New Year's Day, a tribute to Hank Williams Jr. will begin at 8 p.m.
The event is held at Hodgenville. Cost is $20.
The festivities begin at 4 p.m., Dec. 31 with Classy & Grassy hitting the stage at 7 p.m.
A country star salute will feature Cutter Singleton and Chub at 8 p.m.,, and the show goes on through the night.
On New Year's Day, a tribute to Hank Williams Jr. will begin at 8 p.m.
The event is held at Hodgenville. Cost is $20.