Lincoln Jamboree hosting New year's festivities

A New Year's spectacular at the Lincoln Jamboree will feature Crittenden County's Classy & Grassy and a lineup of a dozen 
other entertainers.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m., Dec. 31 with Classy & Grassy hitting the stage at 7 p.m.

A country star salute will feature Cutter Singleton and Chub at 8 p.m.,, and the show goes on through the night.

On New Year's Day, a tribute to Hank Williams Jr. will begin at 8 p.m.

The event is held at Hodgenville. Cost is $20.
