Grocery store stamps buying yearbooks

An effort is underway to help students at Crittenden County Elementary School receive a yearbook even if their family cannot afford it.
Families can use Smart Shopper Reward Stamps to earn credit toward buying a yearbook. Many from the school staff typically donate their Food Giant Stamps and some individuals and former teachers collect stamps and give them to the school.
Amy Jent is a parent who collects extra stamps and donates them toward the cause.
“Tuesdays are when the customer collects double stamps,” Jent says, which is good to know if your shopping can be scheduled on that day for the greatest benefit.
It takes 300 stamps to cover the cost of one $15 yearbook.
Jessica Penn, who works in the elementary school office, said the goal of the school is to make sure every fifth grader gets a yearbook because that will be their final year at the elementary school.
The deadline for this fundraiser is late February. That’s when the school orders yearbooks, which are delivered in the spring. A more detailed article on this subject was printed in the full edition of The Crittenden Press on Dec. 9, 2021.