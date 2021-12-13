City's leaf pickup ends early

Reward offered for damage to park Crittenden County Park Board is offering a reward for information leading to criminal charges against the person or persons who recently dam...

Tornado Relief Fund started in Crittenden County A relief effort for families and individuals displaced by the severe storms that ripped through western Kentucky Friday night has begun in C...

One man missing after mishap on Ohio A small boat capsized this morning near Birdsville on the Ohio River. One man was rescued, but another is still missing. Livingston County ...