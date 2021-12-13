City's leaf pickup ends early

The City of Marion has suspended its fall leaf pickup indefinitely due to equipment issues and a need to sustain readiness for tornado relief assistance in Dawson Springs and perhaps other areas.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said today that there has been expressed interest in having Marion crews help with leak detections and repairs that are needed throughout the Dawson Springs water system.
Additionally, some of Marion's city maintenance equipment has been sent to support cleanup crews working in the Mayfield area, Ledford said.
Marion's leaf pickup was scheduled to end Wednesday.