Candidate filing deadline is Jan. 7

This week's full edition of the newspaper contains a variety of news, sports and other information you will find nowhere else. A compilation of the candidates who have already filed is among this week's important community information.
Did you know some key political figures will not be seeking reelection in 2022? See who's in by reading this week's Crittenden Press.
The deadline to file for the spring primary is Jan. 7. However, there is some reason to believe that deadline could be postponed a bit this year because the state legislature is set to take up redistricting when it convenes in a few days.