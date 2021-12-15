NWS says twister was an EF4 tornado

The NWS says the tornado rating was an EF4 with peak winds at 190 mph. It traveled 128 miles and the path was a mile or more wide.
The tornado began 5.5 miles southwest Cayce, Ky., on the Kentucky-Tennessee boarder in Fulton County. It developed at 8:56pm and ended at 11:10pm 7.5 miles northeast of Breman, Ky. in Muhlenberg County. However, the NWS said the tornado continued beyond this point into the Louisville area, outside of the jurisdiction of the NWS in Paducah.
The tornado caused massive impacts along most of its track. The worst damage was in Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley and Breman, and possibly others.
Additional details to the NWS report may be added later, it said in a news release today.
President Joe Biden visited Mayfield, Princeton and Dawson Springs today, touring the damage and pledging continued support for those affected by the storm.