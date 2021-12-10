Courthouse open tonight for storm shelter

"We have many in our community that utilize the basement during severe weather outbreaks and it appears tonight is setting up for the potential of some major storm activity," said Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
Late-night and early-morning storm events pose the greatest threat to our community due to the fact it is difficult to detect the extent of the storms severity in the dark, Newcom explains.
"I thank our emergency services members and first responders for their willingness to help keep watch during these storm outbreaks and communicating updates and warnings to our community," the judge said. "Should sever weather strike during the night as anticipated, I am sure our road crews, electrical linemen and other essential workers will be out as well."
The Carlisle Street door on the south side of the courthouse will be open with lights left on.