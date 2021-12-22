Plan ahead to avoid overeating during holidays

|Click Image to Enlarge
The Pennyrile District Health Department and the National Diabetes Education Program share important tips to help keep a healthy diet in check during Christmastime or any time of the year.
Avoiding celebrations isn't necessary, but sticking to a plan, especially for diabetics, can be crucial when food is the focus of gatherings.
Remember to plan ahead. Take something healthy to a potluck or gathering so you know you have an option for yourself.
Watch your portions, limit fried foods, load up on vegetables if possible and keep sugary drinks and desserts to a minimum.
These and many other tips are valuable to review before over-doing it during a holiday celebration.